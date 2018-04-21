SALT LAKE CITY — Political conventions are supposed to create movement and momentum, change and transformation, new solutions and renewed commitments.

Saturday’s GOP convention seemed to have a great deal of motion, often devolving into commotion, but very little forward movement.

Here are five things we learned Saturday at the convention:

1. Republicans regularly rail against politicians in Washington, D.C. for choosing to kick the can down the road on difficult issues. Yet on Saturday, after more than four hours of white-hot anger, floor skirmishes with the chairman and exasperating technology break-downs, the battle over the agenda mercifully ended.

The conclusion? Not a single issue was debated. Not a single amendment was considered or discussed. Everything was kicked down the road until the organizing convention next year. That's very Washington-esque.

2. Approximately 40 percent of delegates were first-timers. That is a good sign for the GOP message of more participation. The downside for the Republican Party is that the delegates continue to be older, whiter and male. The political power of Utah is shifting and whichever party is able to provide voters (younger voters in particular) a political home will likely control power for the next several decades.

3. Momentum is everything at a convention and a solid speech can carry the day. Mike Kennedy caught lightning in a bottle with just the speech the delegates had been waiting for all day. It was punchy, conservative and filled with the right combination of red meat and policy for a weary crowd.

4. Few insiders expected Mitt Romney to be able to get much past 50 percent because a large number of delegates refused to vote for a candidate who also collected signatures to get on the ballot, as Romney had. The test for the convention supporters will be if Kennedy can parlay his narrow convention win into a real primary victory.

Jonathan Johnson was able to defeat Gov. Gary Herbert at the convention in 2016 but lost big in the primary that followed. As an interesting side-note: This will be the second time Romney has faced a Kennedy in a Senate race.

5. The GOP delegates also tend to complain about the status quo in Washington. Yet, they nearly sent the entire delegation straight to the November ballot — without primary challenges. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and Mia Love will not face primary opponents and John Curtis was only 12 votes shy of avoiding his second primary race in the past nine months against Chris Herrod.

The convention began with a bang — literally — as a confetti cannon fired to celebrate the retirement of Sen. Orrin Hatch. It concluded with a unanimous shout of agreement to adjourn. The middle was mostly motion and many delegates left wondering if they would be able to unite, not just for the midterms but for the long-term.

Utah Democrats will try their hand at forward movement next week.