COALVILLE — A 62-year-old Salt Lake man was stabbed at a convenience store at the Bear River Lodge in the High Uintas on Saturday.

The man had bumped into another man at the convenience store along the Mirror Lake Highway about 9:46 a.m., but police aren't clear about why the resulting altercation escalated further, said Summit Count Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright.

The victim, who was stabbed in the neck, was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital and then flown to a Salt Lake hospital. He is in serious to critical condition, according to police.

A 45-year-old accused of stabbing him was arrested. The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.