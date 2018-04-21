SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party's state convention was expected to turn quickly into a debate Saturday about the deep divide over how candidates get on the primary ballot.

A series of proposed changes to the party's bylaws and constitution, scheduled to be discussed after delegates nominate candidates, will likely be discussed right away as part of setting the day's agenda.

Phill Wright, a leader of the effort to continue the party's legal battle against legislation allowing candidates to gather voter signatures to guarantee a place on the primary ballot, said the debate shouldn't last long.

"I don't think so. I think the average delegate came here today to choose candidates. That's the purpose of a nominating convention," Wright, a candidate for state Senate, said.

He said the hope is to remove what he terms "illegal" agenda items intended to weaken the powers of the party's governing State Central Committee that is controlling the lawsuit.

"They're trying to gut our party, take away our governing body and just leave the chair as a dictator. That's not going to work in a republic," Wright said.

But Utah GOP Chairman Rob Anderson said he'll limit the debate to just six minutes. Anderson won the party's chairmanship over Wright a year ago on a pledge of ending the legal fight.

The Republican Party lost its challenge to the law, known as SB54, in U.S. District Court in Utah as well as at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. Backers of continuing the lawsuit are seeking a review from a full panel of judges at the 10th Circuit.

Thousands of Republicans descended on the Maverik Center starting early Saturday for the all-day event. Delegates crowded around candidates’ booths to ask questions and hear last-minute speeches before the convention started at 11 a.m.

Various campaign signs ringed one end of the arena and lined the concourse outside. U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney had perhaps the biggest group around him, many with phones taking photos.