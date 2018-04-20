OGDEN — Police say a woman called in three bomb threats to an Ogden courthouse, each around the time a man she knows was due in court in a DUI case.

Jerry Larkin and Tonisha Lester, both 44 years old, were arrested and booked in Weber County Jail Friday, Ogden police said. Larkin was booked for investigation of three counts making a false alarm; Lester on a warrant issued after he failed to appear in court.

The bomb threats came in a week apart from each other, on April 5, 12, and on Thursday. Each time, police swept the courthouse and determined there were no explosives.

"The male suspect had court appearances on those specific dates, and the female was the distractor in trying to get the court proceedings canceled," said Ogden Police Capt. Danielle Croyle. She said she didn't know the relationship between the two.

On Friday, police served a search warrant on an Ogden apartment and found the pair inside, plus another person. Officers took the three into custody, but did not provide information about the third person, who was not booked into jail.

After the first threat the morning of April 5, police swept the courthouse and reopened the building about noon, allowing court to resume in time for Larkin's 2 p.m. hearing. But he did not appear and the appointment was continued.

He was scheduled for referral DUI court, which helps offenders get treatment and monitors their progress as their cases are adjudicated.

The second threat came in the afternoon of April 12, ahead of his next scheduled appearance at 2 p.m, and this week's threat came in around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His appointment was scheduled for 3 p.m.

In December, Larkin pleaded not guilty to DUI, a 3rd-degree felony; driving with some amount of alcohol in his system despite being a restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor; and driving with a revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.

Court records indicate Lester has no criminal record. Larkin has several prior convictions for drug possession and DUI.

Croyle warns anyone else found making such a threat in order to avoid a hearing will also be arrested. She said the unfounded reports delay justice and burden the courts.

"It's not legitimate and it's serious enough that they will be charged for felonies," she added.

Contributing: Brianna Bodily