The Air Force Times reported Thursday that the United States Air Force Thunderbirds have returned to training following the death of a pilot April 4 in a training exercise.

The Thunderbirds canceled three aerial shows following the pilot’s death.

"We are not currently canceling any shows past Columbus Air Force Base, but we stress that further cancelations are still possible. When we do resume our show season, we’ll do so with the full faith and confidence of senior Air Force leadership that we are safe and ready to perform," Thunderbirds commander Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh said in a statement.

Utah's Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show featuring the Thunderbirds is scheduled for June 23 and 24.

According to the Air Force Times, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno died when his plane crashed at the Nevada Test and Training Range near Nellis Air Force Base. Del Bagno’s plane, a F-16 Fighting Falcon, crashed during a "routine aerial demonstration training flight."

Del Bagno graduated from Utah Valley State College in 2005 and joined the Air Force in 2007, according to an Associated Press story published on KSL.com.

“While our hearts are still heavy with the loss of our wingman (Del Bagno), we know he’d want us back in the air and preparing to recruit, retain and inspire once more," Walsh said in the statement, according to the Air Force Times.

Admission to the Air and Space Show is free, and paid VIP tickets are also offered. Visit the show's website for more information.

Alongside the Thunderbirds' performance, the event includes displays from the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, a truck with three jet engines and a hang glider.