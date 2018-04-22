There were many people who were opposed to the Syria strike, including me. I was worried that President Trump was being goaded into this attack by the globalists. It doesn't matter now — it's done. There are no dead servicemen, poison gas production will stop, and no World War III is eminent. I can live with that.

What it did is prove to the Russians and Middle East that if they get too radical, we will step on them. The Obama era of appeasement and cowardice is over; there is a new sheriff in town. Russia can squeal all they want. There is a big difference between a punitive strike for the war crime of using a weapon of mass destruction against your own people and what Putin did in Soviet Georgia and Ukraine.

If the United Nations Security Council condemns Trump for protecting the Syrian people, then it is time to get out of the United Nations. I support President Trump and am grateful every day that Hillary isn't our president.

Michael Pacer

Paso Robles, California