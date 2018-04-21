As co-chair of the Utah Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, and as a member of the 48-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses network, my fellow Caucus co-chairs Sen. Allen Christensen and Rep. Keven Stratton and I are proud to join like-minded men and women from across the state in celebrating the vital role that Utah’s sportsmen and sportswomen play in conserving the Beehive State’s abundant wildlife and natural resources.

The Sportsmen’s Caucus is a group of legislators in the Utah Legislature who are passionate about hunting, fishing, trapping and recreational shooting. As a bicameral, bipartisan caucus, we are devoted to ensuring that all Utahns are able to continue enjoying our rich outdoor heritage. That’s why we passed House Joint Resolution 8 earlier this year, which formally recognizes the critically important impact that our sportsmen and women have had on our state’s natural resources and economy.

Through purchasing licenses, tags and waterfowl stamps and by generating excise taxes on consumer goods including firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle and motorboat fuel, sportsmen and women drive conservation funding in the United States. Last year alone, hunters, anglers, boaters, trappers and target shooters generated $20.59 million in excise tax revenue for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, while hunting and fishing licenses brought an additional $27.37 million to fund conservation efforts in the state.

All Utahns benefit from these funds through improved access to public lands, public shooting facilities, improved water quality, habitat restoration, fish and wildlife research, private and public habitat management, hunter education and numerous other DWR projects funded through this system.

For these reasons and many others, the Sportsmen’s Caucus will continue to work to protect the Beehive State’s cherished fishing, hunting and outdoor traditions.