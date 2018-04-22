One antidote to the cynicism and pervasive doom and gloom of today’s headlines is to look around at the good that is simultaneously happening — here in our own community. Nearly every day, I bump into ordinary Utahns who are doing selfless and extraordinary things to improve the lives of others.

Just the other day, my wife and I had a chance encounter at the Salt Lake City Urban Flea Market with a team from The Other Side Academy — a nonprofit program for people facing long-term incarceration and others “who have hit rock bottom.” As neighboring vendors at the market that day, we become better acquainted with the academy and its mission, and we were inspired by the team’s palpable dedication to helping people find new and better ways to live their lives.

To help support its mission, The Other Side Academy operates a moving business and a thrift boutique in Murray. Its professionalism and selflessness were evident to everyone in our corner of the market. Members of the team were quick to help strangers load, unload and move boxes or large items. They loaned their moving supplies to anyone who asked, and at the end of the day they graciously packed up unsold items of other venders — including us — who were eager to donate to their cause.

In reflecting on our encounter with the academy, I was reminded, yet again, that one of the most personally rewarding aspects of my service as mayor of Salt Lake City was the daily interaction with people and organizations who are giving back to our community. Their myriad activities to which residents dedicate themselves is overwhelming: feeding the hungry, supporting refugees, housing the homeless, planting trees, serving as pro bono advisers, teaching reading and math skills, helping the elderly. …

I remember walking down the street one summer evening when the driver of a car spotted me and stopped to ask if I had a moment. He said he was looking for a volunteer project for 300 young adults who wanted to help the city in some way. We discussed some options and, ultimately, we were able to put his crew to work on restoration efforts along the Jordan River.

Another time while campaigning door-to-door, I met a resident who said he was eager to volunteer for the city and had been inquiring for some time. He described his skills and his frustration that no opportunity had arisen.

After dozens of such requests early in my first term, I realized there was a large and unfulfilled demand from people wanting to volunteer. Our city agencies described a range of challenges they faced in figuring out how to accommodate the requests — including supervision, materials and liability issues. To address the challenge, I decided to hire a full-time volunteer coordinator who helped develop a more systematic approach to incorporate the offers. That person stayed very busy, and the city benefitted from thousands of hours of assistance a month.

It was a good problem to have. No state has a higher rate of volunteerism than Utah. According to a 2017 study by the Corporation for National and Community Service, more than 43 percent of our adult population volunteers — significantly higher than the national rate of 25 percent. While the service commitment of faith groups plays an important role in our impressive numbers (nearly 65 percent of Utah volunteers are mobilized through their religious institutions, according to the study), we have seen increasing volunteerism — for a wide range of needs — from others who are not affiliated with a church.

The study also notes that Utah residents not only are the most likely Americans to volunteer their time, but they also volunteer far more of it. In 2015, for example, Utahns committed the equivalent of nearly 76 hours of their time for every resident, by far the most time of any state and well above the comparable national estimate of 31 hours.

Outside of Utah, our spirit of giving is well-known and respected. When people ask me why Utah is such a service-oriented state, I explain the Mormon commitment to service as a cultural underpinning. But I also point out that in our state, helping others goes beyond a doctrinal dedication. I believe our culture of service is contagious; we feed off the examples and generosity of others.

My encounter with The Other Side Academy — and witnessing the spirit of giving they exhibited — underscores this point. It was a wonderful, and positive reminder that even in these difficult and divisive times, we are surrounded by goodness and humanity.