SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo already has plans for the post-”Infinity War” era.

Russo spoke with the French publication Linternaute while promoting the upcoming Avengers film in London, where he spoke about what’s to come after the final Avengers film, which is due out in 2019 and will be a sequel to “Infinity War.”

Russo, who acknowledged he isn’t signed on for more films after the untitled “Avengers 4,” said his idea for the post-Avengers era hinges on Disney’s takeover of 21st Century Fox, which was announced last year and includes Disney possibly owning the rights to a number of Fox television and movie franchises, including X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars (the rights to the original and prequel trilogies).

“If that Fox deal goes through with Disney, there's a lot more characters to work with all of a sudden. It would be interesting to do something like 'Secret Wars,'” Russo said in his interview with Linternaute, according to Syfy Wire.

“Secret Wars” is a storyline from the Marvel comic book universe that had its original arc in 1984 and a more recent version in 2015 — both involving crossovers between the Marvel universe and the Ultimate Marvel universe (Ultimate is a different take on Marvel characters).

The X-Men, Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, whose character film rights are owned by 20th Century Fox, featured heavily in the "Secret Wars" storyline.

“If the Russos did take a crack at the title, there's also the possibility that they would use the bare bones storyline but make something new — their version of ‘Civil War’ took plenty of liberties with that series and ‘Infinity War’ looks like it's going to do the same,” SyFy Wire reported.

It’s unclear if this is the direction the Russo brothers will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider last year that the post-Avengers era will be a little different than what we’ve seen before.

“So it really does, right now, all start with where we wanna take the stories,” he said. “Certainly as we get to 'Infinity War,' there is a sense of a climax if not a conclusion to, by the time we’re at untitled 'Avengers 4', the 22 movies that will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU. And what happens after that will be very different. I don’t know if it’s Phase 4. It might be a new thing.”