We learned a lot about Facebook practices with the recent hearings on Capitol Hill. But two things are sure. First, Facebook is not the only one to use and monetize our private data. Our lawmakers should also summon Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple to check their practices. I would not be surprised if they are similar, or even worse.

Second, Capitol Hill barked and chided Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg appears sorrowful and apologized. Great. However, nothing has changed so far, and nothing will. Should we have more regulation on these companies that are now more powerful than nations? I think so. But awaiting this, there is another solution that would convince us of the goodwill of Facebook.

More than apologies, I would be a lot more convinced if they switched from a C (corporation) to a B (benefit) corporation. Benefit corporations, in addition to an allegiance to shareholders, have to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. This would be a great way to take care of both their clients and the bottom line.

France Barral

Salt Lake City