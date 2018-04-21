The threat is worse than simply destroying the Antiquities Act. What President Trump, Secretaries Zinke and Pruitt, and Utah politicians have shown is that they will not only destroy the law, but will also destroy the monuments themselves.

In their pursuit of private profits for the extraction industries that support them, they show no respect for our connection to God through nature. We are closest to God when we are present in his undisturbed creations.

An election is coming up in six months. Ask the candidates if they will support preserving public lands for communion between nature and mankind, including the original borders of our two newest monuments. If they hedge their answers, we have the power of the ballot.

Kathryn Fitzgerald

Salt Lake City