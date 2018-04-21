Congressional Republicans are proposing the idea of passing a balanced budget amendment. They want to signal to voters that they are fiscal hawks who oppose deficits. But voters want action, not signals.

A balanced budget amendment generally would require the federal government to maintain a budget that features a match between revenue coming in and expenses going out. Typically, these amendments provide for some exceptions, such as war or a national economic emergency. For example, the 2008 recession likely would have qualified as such an exception.

The balanced budget amendment is highly popular with voters. Polls routinely show heavy majorities in favor. That’s because Americans want a federal government that lives within its means rather than one that is spending over $300 billion on interest payments this year alone.

So, what is the problem with the proposal of a balanced budget amendment today? It is not serious. It is a midterm election ploy. The Republican majority in Congress just passed a huge, deficit-bloating budget. In the past 14 months, the national debt has risen over $1 trillion. When the Republican majority had to make the hard decisions about raising taxes and/or cutting spending, they punted. Instead of working to lower the deficit, they offered huge tax cuts, particularly to the wealthy. The mantra of tax cuts became more important than avoiding further debt.

Yet, the Republicans are not alone in their lack of interest in fiscal responsibility. Democrats ran up huge deficits during the Obama administration and added $9 trillion to the national debt. Some of that spending was intended to minimize the effects of the recession on ordinary Americans. However, other spending became part of Christmas tree bills loaded with all sorts of gifts for various interests. Profligate Democrats took advantage of the spending.

The combination of the two approaches — increased spending when Democrats govern and tax cuts when Republicans are in charge — means no one is thinking about the effects of their policies on the national debt. Neither party is concerned about putting our nation’s fiscal house in order once again. Nor is it likely either one will do so in the future. Current projections show $6 trillion being added to the national debt by 2023.

That’s why we need a new approach. We need a party that is dedicated to fiscal responsibility, not fiscal profligacy. We need a party that is not answerable to partisan supporters who care more about their current ideological agendas than the fiscal future of our nation. We need a party that is not ideologically driven to lowering taxes despite the negative effects on the federal budget. We also need a party that is not dedicated to increasing spending for new social programs that our nation simply cannot afford at this time.

The United Utah Party is a fresh start to our budget problems. Our candidates for Congress are not beholden to various groups who are demanding more spending. Nor do they have to pledge allegiance to tax cuts ahead of fiscal responsibility. They can view the problem more practically, not with partisan lenses.

It is true that even if we were to elect all three of the United Utah Party's congressional candidates, they would be only three House members among 435. However, they would be in a position to broker compromises between the two major parties. Both parties could work with UUP members at a time when they will not work with each other.

Plus, these three members would be the vanguard for a group of others from various states. Already, a United Nebraska party is being formed there. As voters in other states see that they can get beyond the narrow partisan interests of the two major parties, they will support candidates who eschew either party’s myopic views.

We cannot sustain a $21 trillion (and growing) debt that burdens our future. Action must be taken to lower that debt and return the nation to fiscal sanity. Neither of the two parties’ representatives will lead the way. The United Utah Party is the beginning of the path out of our national crisis.