Rep. Chris Stewart recently argued in support of the United States' strike in Syria. He said, "We must show the world that we are serious when we state that we will not allow dictators to use weapons of mass destruction."

However, he argued the exact opposite when over 1,500 Syrians, more than 30 times the victims in the most recent attack, were killed in Sarin gas attacks in 2013.

His own press release from 2013 makes a strong argument for opposing military action. At that time he stated, "In order to justify these risks (of attacking Syria), we need the support of the American people; any proposed action must be in our national interest, and the president has a responsibility to prove that he is capable of reacting to the crisis in an effective manner. I do not believe that any of these thresholds have been met."

Five years later, the geopolitical actors are the same. The strategic concerns are the same. The use of chemical weapons are the same. The only difference is the party in control of the White House.

His transparent flip-flop shows that Rep. Stewart is a chickenhawk that will do anything to support the military, except take it seriously. He views our service men and women as subordinate to his loyalty to the GOP. These are not the values of Utahns.

Craig Buschmann

Salt Lake City