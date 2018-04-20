It has been an interesting and fun last couple of weeks for my family. We enjoyed three days camping on Bureau of Land Management land down near Goblin Valley, which we like to do in the spring and the fall when the temperature is more agreeable. A lot of people camp in that area.

I remember the first time my friend asked my family to join his family in camping in that area, and I laughed that he was actually suggesting that we camp in the desert, of all places. Camping was to be done in the mountains, in the trees, near lakes and streams. But it only took once, and we were hooked. The national monuments and parks and Bureau of Land Management lands are beyond description with their amazing land formations and Indian artifacts, which we were witnesses of this year in Horse Shoe Canyon in Canyonlands National Park.

I am so glad we have the Antiquities Act, which has given us so many protected national parks and monuments. I hope Rep. Bishop and his buddies are not successful in passing the HR3990 Act that I read about in the paper, which would essentially shut down the Antiquities Act.

The only negative on our trip was our three-hour delay on Highway 6 between Wellington and Green River, while a nine-vehicle crash site was being cleared where a semi-truck had run into a couple of cars that had crashed into each other. Traffic was backed up for several miles on each side of the wreck. I wondered what the traffic on Highway 6 and our other major highways will look like when our new inland port is in place.

Fred Ash

Sandy