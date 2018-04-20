SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault of a federal air marshal in an ordeal that prosecutors say happened on a flight from London to Salt Lake City.

Sarah Maria Beach, 45, was handcuffed during a Delta flight on Thursday after she "jumped on the back of" the air marshal and "placed her hands on his head, neck, and jawline," charging documents say.

Beach was seated next to the air marshal after she "caused a disruption on the flight" by throwing coffee on other passengers, overturning a drink cart and running up and down the center aisle of the plane "repeatedly," the charges allege.

The air marshal had identified himself to Beach when she was put next to him, according to court documents. Beach was "initially calm with" the man and an additional air marshal, and was peaceful when escorted to the plane's lavatory on two occasions. The alleged assault occurred "after (she) used the bathroom for a third time," the charges say.

Beach, an American citizen who lives in London, could face up to a year in federal prison if convicted, said U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch. Her initial court hearing was slated for Friday afternoon in Salt Lake before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Furse.