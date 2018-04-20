RIVERTON — The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Riverton as a Tree City USA for its commitment to effective urban forestry management. It is the 13th time the city has received the designation.

To qualify for the designation, a city must have a tree care ordinance, operate a tree board or department, allocate an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and have an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

Last year, Riverton planted 230 trees and now has an estimated 5,000 trees in parks and on public property alone.

On Saturday, April 28, residents are invited to attend a free Arbor Day tree planting seminar at Swensen Farm Park, 12059 Swenson Farm Drive, at 9 a.m. The seminar will include a tree-planting demonstration, and Patrick “Roman” Williams, the city’s urban forester, will answer questions about growing healthy trees. Additionally, Arbor Day Nursery has provided a tree that will be given away at the event.