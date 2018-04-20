MIDVALE — Area residents are invited to an open house on Wednesday, May 2, to provide feedback on potential solutions to transportation needs on northbound I-15 from Bangerter Highway to I-215.

The meeting will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Midvale Senior Center, 7550 S. Main.

The Utah Department of Transportation is conducting a study to evaluate improvements on the stretch of freeway to mitigate congestion. According to the agency, traffic volumes along I-15 are projected to increase approximately 50 percent by 2040. Currently, the approximate travel time between 14600 South and I-215 during the morning peak period is 22 minutes. If no improvements are made, travel times are expected to increase to approximately 34 minutes.

In addition, UDOT will provide information about its right-of-way process and property owner rights.

Those who are unable to attend the open house can view the meeting materials online at udot.utah.gov/i15northbound.