SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State ranked first in overall and private sector job growth for the month of March, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Utah's growth rate of 3.1 percent was the highest in the nation, just above Idaho and Washington state, the report says. Additionally, Utah experienced the highest private sector job growth at 3.7 percent from the same period last year— adding 44,100 new positions.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from the prior month at 3.1 percent. The national jobless rate also held steady at 4.1 percent. Approximately 48,500 Utahns were unemployed and actively seeking work, the report states.

The state’s nonfarm payroll employment for March 2018 grew by an estimated 3.3 percent, adding 48,000 jobs to the economy year over year. The report shows that 1,501,800 Utahns were registered as gainfully employed.

“The addition of 48,000 jobs to our workforce shows the strength and staying power of Utah’s economy,” said Carrie Mayne, the department's chief economist. “Holding our unemployment count under 50,000 is evidence of the alignment between our employers’ needs and the skills of our workforce.”

Eight of the 10 private sector industry groups measured in the establishment survey posted net job increases in March, while the natural resources and mining group lost 100 jobs and the Other Services group lost 200 jobs.

The largest private sector employment increases occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, which added new 11,400 jobs, while leisure and hospitality brought on 7,200 new positions. The education and health services group, along with the professional and business services group added 7,000 new jobs each. Meanwhile, the fastest employment growth occurred in the construction group, along with leisure and hospitality each climbing 5 percent; with trade, transportation and utilities increasing 4.2 percent.

Total job growth

1. Utah – 3.3 percent

2. Idaho – 3.1 percent

3. Washington – 2.9 percent

Private sector job growth

1. Utah – 3.7 percent

1. Oregon – 3.7 percent (tie)

3. Idaho – 3.1 percent

3. Washington – 3.1 percent (tie)

Unemployment rate

1. Hawaii – 2.1 percent

2. New Hampshire – 2.6 percent

2. North Dakota – 2.6 percent (tie)

4. Maine – 2.7 percent

5. Iowa – 2.8 percent

5. Nebraska – 2.8 percent

5. Vermont – 2.8 percent (tie)

8. Idaho – 2.9 percent

8. Wisconsin – 2.9 percent (tie)

10. Colorado – 3 percent

11. Utah – 3.1 percent

Source: DWS, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics