PROVO — Brigham Young University has named Tracy Flinders as the new chief information security officer responsible for protecting the university’s information.

“Our campus systems and information are constantly being attacked and must be protected, but we must also accomplish our university mission and get our work done,” Kelly Flanagan, BYU's vice president of information technology and chief information officer, said in a statement. “The proper balance of these two efforts is critical, and Tracy is just the right person to provide it.”

Flinders will establish and oversee a cybersecurity program for the university that covers communications, applications and infrastructure.

Flinders, who has 28 years in the information technology industry, recently worked as a managing director of BYU’s business support organization in the office of information technology

Flinders holds a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from BYU, where he also played on the men’s baseball team.