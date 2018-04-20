MILLCREEK — Police are seeking a man suspected in a stabbing that left one person hospitalized in serious condition early Friday.

About 5:30 a.m., Unified police say Ezra "Risky" Hernandez, 28, was arguing with a 24-year-old man inside a residence at Dominguez Park Apartments, 3970 S. 700 West.

Hernandez then allegedly stabbed the other man and fled the area. Unified police, who were still searching for Hernandez shortly after 10 a.m., released a photo of him and said he was last seen wearing a black or dark blue backpack.

He was also wearing a gray sweatshirt, the agency said, correcting a different description they had offered earlier, and was wearing blue jeans.

The photo of Hernandez also shows him with very short buzzed hair, giving him a bald look, which police say was likely his appearance Friday.

Unified police warned on Twitter to not approach Hernandez, saying he is "still possibly in possession of a knife" and "has a history of assault, theft and drugs." He is believed to be homeless.

Police say the 24-year-old man was seriously injured, with a punctured lung and stab wounds to his chest and one of his arms, but his condition had stabilized. His relationship to Hernandez wasn't immediately released, but Unified Police Lt. Brian Lorhke confirmed the two men know each other.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or has information about this case is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.