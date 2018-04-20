OGDEN — A Murray man accused of offenses including kidnapping and sexual abuse of young boys in six criminal cases has taken plea deals in three Ogden cases.

The deal is part of an agreement that will ultimately resolve all six cases, according to court documents.

Weston Ray Kubbe, 38, first came to law enforcement's attention in October 2016 when police said he took an 11-year-old boy he considered his boyfriend from the boy's home in Weber County to his own house in Murray. An Amber Alert was issued when family members discovered a note in the boy's bedroom and realized he was missing.

Kubbe pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court on April 12 to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, a first-degree felony, and kidnapping, a second-degree felony, admitting to taking the boy from his home and to touching him inappropriately. Additional charges in the case were dismissed, including felony counts of child kidnapping, sodomy of a child and enticing a minor by internet or text.

It is expected that sentences in the case will run concurrently with each other and to a sentence in Kubbe's second case, according to plea documents, but at a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 1, prosecutors will ask that Kubbe serve a minimum of 15 years in prison for the aggravated sexual abuse charges. Kubbe's attorneys will ask that he serve a minimum of six or 10 years, court documents state.

Prosecutors are also asking that the sentences run back-to-back to whatever sentence Kubbe receives in the third case.

Kubbe was charged in a second case after police learned he allegedly had a 14-year-old boy at his house the same weekend the 11-year-old was there, and on other previous occasions, charging documents state. Kubbe was also accused of providing the boy with drugs.

In that case, Kubbe pleaded guilty to kidnapping, a second-degree felony; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; and possession of firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Additional charges were dismissed, including kidnapping, allowing a child to be exposed to a controlled substance, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The sentences are expected to run concurrent with each other and to the first case, according to the deal.

In the third case, Kubbe pleaded no contest to an additional count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and attempted child kidnapping, a second-degree felony. A third-degree felony charge of child endangerment was dismissed as part of the deal.

In that case, Kubbe was accused of picking up a 12-year-old boy from a Weber County park near his home in August 2016 and taking him to Murray. Kubbe was accused of touching the boy sexually at his Murray home.

The plea agreement recommends that sentences in the case run concurrent with each other and to sentences in the second case, but prosecutors are expected to ask that the sentences be ordered consecutively to those from the first case, according to court documents. Prosecutors are also asking that Kubbe serve a minimum of 15 years for the aggravated sexual abuse charge, while Kubbe's attorneys are seeking a minimum of six or 10 years, court documents state.

Kubbe is also charged in three ongoing cases in 3rd District Court in West Jordan alleging similar offenses. A preliminary hearing in those cases was canceled last month when Kubbe's attorney, Loni DeLand, filed a motion indicating "a global resolution, involving Mr. Kubbe's three 2nd District Court cases, has been reached and requires the plea in Ogden to occur first."

A disposition hearing in Kubbe's West Jordan cases is scheduled for Tuesday. He is currently being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.