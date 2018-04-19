VERNAL — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper has been sentenced to jail and probation for purposely sparking a blaze that fanned into a wildfire in eastern Utah.

Rex R. Olsen, 38, was sentenced in 8th District Court on Tuesday to 180 days in Uintah County Jail followed by three years probation. A prison term of up to five years was suspended.

However, Olsen's sentence is on hold as he awaits sentencing in federal court for igniting a different blaze.

He pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of arson causing more than $5,000 in damage, a third-degree felony, in a deal with prosecutors.

Olsen, the former fire chief of Neola in Duchesne County, told investigators in June that he ignited the blaze "because he wanted to feel the excitement of it," charging documents state. Prosecutors alleged he tossed a lit cigarette into brush and that GPS tracking indicated his patrol car was in the area.

The 1,000-acre Maeser Fire forced temporary evacuations of about 150 homes and cost $800,000 in damage and firefighting efforts.

Olsen also pleaded guilty to a federal charge alleging he intentionally started a fire on Bureau of Land Management land that torched 900 acres along state Route 40 in eastern Utah in May. His sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

The UHP fired Olsen after conducting its own investigation, the Utah Department of Safety has said.

A hearing to determine how much restitution Olsen may owe and a review of his jail sentence is scheduled for June 27 in Vernal.