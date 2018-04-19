SALT LAKE CITY — While many today recall the global historic impact of World War II, the effect of the "War to End All Wars" is seemingly less evident in current society despite its status as the initial worldwide conflict of the 20th century.

On Thursday, the Utah State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to those Americans who served in the First World War in recognition of the sacrifice so many people made in service of their country.

"It's very important to remember our veterans and the fallen," said Brenda Reeder, Utah regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution. "When we look back at our past, we can change the future."

The organization hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at the WWI Memorial located in Memory Grove Park in Salt Lake City. The event was part of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution efforts to highlight the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles as a national commemorative event, she said.

"When we review what has happened in the past, that can reflect upon our future and maybe we can make different decisions in how we view war," she added. "We should communicate and negotiate and not have wars that we send our young men (and women) off to fight. Diplomacy is definitely a better choice."

The organization includes more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and numerous foreign countries, she noted. The organization strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, she said.

Regarding the ceremony, she said all Utahns should be aware of and appreciate the sacrifice so many local families have made in support of national freedom.

"We had thousands of men from Utah — 10,000 men — go (to WWI) and not all of them came back," Reeder said. "We need to remember them and we need to honor them."

For James Sheppard, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7442 and who served in Vietnam, the WWI commemoration event was a reminder of the sacrifice so many men and women have made fighting in every conflict since the "Great War."

"We should remember everyone who served in the military because ... all of us had a purpose to go to another country to keep that (enemy) from coming here to take over (the United States)," he said. "It's great to have a remembrance of all vets, especially World War I and World War II because those were the first (global) wars. But at the same time, it's a precedent for all wars throughout the ages — all vets should be remembered."

VFW Post 7442 member Roy Petersen, who served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, said every soldier, sailor, airmen and Marine should always be commemorated for their service, particularly those who lost their lives in battle.

"It really hits home when you lose one of (your) brothers and sisters of the same (military branch) you were in," he said. "If people had more respect for us, that would be nice (and appreciated)."

Eugene, Oregon, native Jared Bullock watched the ceremony with his wife and two daughters. He said his love of country and gratitude for the service of the nation's military are the reasons his family attended the event.

"We're proud of the soldiers who fought and died for our country," he said. "So every chance we get to honor them, we will do that."