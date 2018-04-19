MONTICELLO — San Juan County officials are reviewing the residency of a Democratic candidate for the county commission after a citizen filed complaint alleging Willie Grayeyes lives in Arizona.

A press release on Thursday indicated the county has asked Grayeyes, who is board chairman of the native American advocacy group Utah Dine Bikeyah, to provide proof he lives in San Juan County.

That request comes after officials said the information they have so far indicates he does not live in Utah. They have not received a response from him so far, although the release said he was willing to provide documentation of residency.

Grayeyes has been a public face and outspoken advocate for the designation of the Bears Ears National Monument and a critic of its subsequent downsizing by the Trump administration.

On Utah Dine Bikeyah's website, Grayeyes' residency is listed as Navajo Mountain, which is located in both Utah and Arizona.

Utah Dine Bikeyah's Alastair Bitsoi, the organization's communication director, said federal tax laws prevent the nonprofit organization from commenting on political issues.

Efforts to reach Grayeyes were unsuccessful.