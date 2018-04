OGDEN — For the third time this month, the Ogden Courthouse was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat.

The order to evacuate the courthouse came just after 3:30 p.m. Jurors were sent home for the day. After sweeping the building, Ogden police announced the building was all clear just after 5 p.m.

Similar threats were reported on April 12 and April 5. Both were confirmed to be unfounded.

The threats are being investigated by the Ogden Police Department.