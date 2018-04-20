The recent op-ed "Let's keep the Creator in our national monuments" published on April 11 serves as a meaningful reminder that regardless of spiritual belief or political persuasion, protecting unique landscapes like Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante has been an integral part of Utah's heritage.

The fact that today groups as seemingly disparate as the Mormon faithful, myriad Native American tribes, scientists and academics can often agree that such places must be recognized and safeguarded speaks to their intrinsic value. Unfortunately, there remains some who, tone-deaf to history, ignore the valuable lessons memorialized by previous presidents through national park and monument designation.

Utahns and visitors aplenty benefit from such forethought when standing in one of southern Utah's ethereal, lonely canyons, or contemplating a vividly wide and star-studded night sky. That, for me, is akin to a spiritual experience, and I would be sorry to see future generations deprived of that same opportunity because the land was pillaged or privatized.

The meaning and importance in protecting places like Bears Ears and Grand Staircase extends far beyond today, and far beyond any ideological framework. The question is, will the Utah landscapes of tomorrow epitomize adopted-son Wallace Stegner's "Geography of Hope," or Milton's "Paradise Lost"?

Brendan Hurst

Columbus, Ohio