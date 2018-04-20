A scrappy and determined Utah Jazz team is making a run in the NBA playoffs, and the community is coming together in support. Both are good things. Magical moments and collective stories are a vital part of the fabric of society. As citizens live increasingly fragmented and isolated lives, Utahns should make fostering the feelings of such stories and joining such moments a priority.

Utah has experienced this before. During the 1990s, the Utah made it to the NBA Finals against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. The city and state were united and energized behind the Jazz. You can still say, “Michael Jordan pushed off,” and most Utahns can retell and painfully relive the final moments. No matter the loss, the result was a more unified Utah, and some depth had been added to the collective commitment to community.

Interestingly, after the Chicago Bulls celebrated on the Jazz floor and partied in Salt Lake City, they boarded their flight home. They landed very early in the morning on a typical windy, rainy June morning. As the players stepped off the plane, they were greeted by thousands and thousands of cheering fans. Chicago was also having a moment, and their citizens felt like they were a critical part of the Bulls’ winning story.

The 2002 Winter Olympics similarly provided Utah a significant moment and countless stories. Bigger than the Games themselves was the spirit of volunteerism, the community coming together and the pride of pulling off such an event on a global stage. Everyone felt they were playing a vital role in a historic Olympic moment. The volunteer lists were packed, some prayed for the just the right weather, others wrangled sponsors and still others were on standby to help however they could. A never-to-be-forgotten community moment happened. The reminders are still seen throughout the state in venues and the well-worn Olympic coats, hats and T-shirts that people can’t seem to throw away.

Moments and stories aren’t limited to teams and sporting events. The floods of 1983 brought the state together, and an army of volunteers became part of Utah’s legacy of service stories. Some traveled through the night to toss sandbags in front of homes threatened by the raging waters. Those who couldn’t lift the sandbags filled them, and those who couldn’t fill them held them, and those who couldn't do that brought snacks to the volunteers. One Greek Orthodox church declared that it wasn't very good at organizing but it was awesome at making food. The volunteers in that area were the most happy and well-fed in the state.

Everyone wants to be part of a winning story. Everyone wants to be connected to a cause greater than themselves. While cheering on the Jazz in the playoffs might be a very small part to play, it does remind the state how important those moments and those stories are to the vitality and strength of the community.

Ideally, Utahns all should feel well connected to each other and to the communities they live in. Stories and moments happen every day, and the good people of Utah should jump at the chance to be part of them. A homeless shelter, a neighbor in need, a community project, a school fundraiser or even a Little League team — all create opportunities to become fully woven into the fabric of community.