If it wasn't for the cost involved in changing UTA's name to the TDU, it would be comical. One fails to see how this name change is supposed to improve UTA's image with the public. After all, if you put lipstick on a pig, it is still a pig.

Where was the Legislature's thinking cap when it insisted on this name change? They'd be much better off correcting the problems with the agency that is giving it a bad reputation and save the estimated $50 million cost for the name change.

Somebody moving into the state might be fooled by this attempted sleight of hand, but those of us who have been here for any length of time will recognize the TDU for what is — a UTA pig with lipstick on its snout.

Steven Pollard

Riverton