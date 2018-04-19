This week, America lost one of its grandest citizens.

My memories of Barbara Bush, first lady with our 41st president, are personal and cherished. It was my privilege to know her well, and my honor to work closely with her during her White House years and beyond.

She was always a lady — strong, yes, but gracious, refined, warm, kind, happy, witty and friendly.

Foremost, Mrs. Bush was a wife and mother, something she considered the true honor of her life. She was a woman of unwavering personal character who did not bend with every wind of so-called political correctness. Devoted to “traditional” family values, she was a formidable and forceful advocate in defending those values — even at a college known for its liberal stances where, unshrinking, she spoke of the importance of enduring family and friends over fleeting professional accomplishments.

She was keenly aware of others and their families. Often she would ask me about our children. Once at a White House Christmas party, she approached my wife, Bonnie, and observed that we only had five of our children with us. She wanted to know where was number six. “On a mission for our church,” Bonnie responded, to which Barbara asked many questions. It forever impressed me that she was sensitive enough to her husband’s personal staff that she knew how many children we have.

With an air of desperation she once phoned me and said she had a lone grandchild staying at the White House and “surely you have one that age.” We did, and our 13-year-old son was promptly dispatched to be the first family playmate.

On another occasion, I found myself in an amusing debate with her. President Bush had been captain of his Yale baseball team and played in the first College World Series, and they were enthusiastic baseball fans. One day while flying with the president and first lady on Marine One, the president’s official helicopter, I commented that I had just seen a wonderful baseball movie, "Field of Dreams" (filmed in Iowa). Her immediate response was “That’s not a great movie.” Knowing of her love of baseball I was astounded, and foolishly I took a second stab at it, whereupon, and with a very serious face and the trademark twinkle in her eye, she said, “Steve, heaven’s not in Iowa.” Only then did I remember that her husband had lost the Iowa presidential caucus.

She was always protective of her man. As director of her husband’s presidential inaugural, I received only one instruction from her — to emphasize the foundational American values of God, country and family. Later, as a senior member of the president’s staff, she often reminded me to “look after George” and help Americans to know of his goodness, decency and care for America.

At their summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, she always made sure we the staff, away from our own families, were well taken care of. She loved us, and we knew it. And like a watchful grandmother, she expected us to be our best selves.

When I resigned from the White House to return to Utah, she very thoughtfully took time to send me a lengthy hand-written letter of thanks, which I treasure.

A love affair that began when she was 16 will not end with her mortal passing. Barbara was a woman of abiding Christian beliefs who for 73 love-filled years of marriage joined her husband in nightly prayer. She did not fear death but was confident in a joyous hereafter with loved ones.

Barbara Bush, dear friend, may God be with you till we meet again.