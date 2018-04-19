As most of you folks know, there is not such a thing as free trade. There are always conditions attached.

With China's very first trade transaction, there were very favorable conditions given to China. China has utilized this stupidity to their great satisfaction. I guess they deserve it, as they played their hand very wisely. Most of the products we use in the United States are made and contracted for in China. China is a very strong Communist country, and like Russia, they competitively and strongly want to control all countries in the world.

Our manufacturing leaders made some very stupid decisions about how to put more money into their own pockets, and that was to have products made in China at cheap labor compared to the United States. This put a lot of Americans out of work and allowed China to call all of our economic decisions. We have had little say in it over the last 10 years, no matter what American leaders try to tell us. The incivility in Congress and this administration is guaranteeing this attitude to stay that way.

David Hall

Roy