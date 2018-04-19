Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski's pronouncement that there is "overwhelming support for a tax hike" is an example of selective politics. If you ask the mayor's friends, I'm sure that statement is accurate. However, if you ask a broader segment of the city, the response would be quite different.

For example, no one talked to me or my family and friends about a tax hike. All of them would oppose it, especially without a better explanation for city finances and the need for a tax hike.

Kevin Jones

Salt Lake City