SALT LAKE CITY — Starting this fall, hunters might have more chances to take wild turkeys during the fall hunting season. And they might have more firearm and shot options to choose from.

Biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources are recommending hunters be able to buy up to three fall turkey hunting permits; be able to use any shotgun firing BBs or smaller-diameter shot; and be able to hunt turkeys with rimfire firearms during the fall season.

Hunters can see all of the DWR's turkey and upland game bird recommendations at www.wildlife.utah.gov/public_meetings. They are then encouraged to let their Regional Advisory Council members know their thoughts by attending an upcoming council meeting or by sending them an email.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Central region, Tuesday, May 1, 6:30 p.m., Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main, Springville

• Northern region, Wednesday, May 2, 6 p.m., Brigham City Community Center, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City

• Southern region, Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m., Beaver High School, 195 E. Center, Beaver

• Southeastern region, Wednesday, May 9, 6:30 p.m., John Wesley Powell Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River

• Northeastern region, Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., DWR Northeastern Region Office, 318 N. Vernal Ave., Vernal

Email addresses for Regional Advisory Council members are available at wildlife.utah.gov/dwr/rac-members.html.