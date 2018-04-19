SALT LAKE CITY — Listen, not everyone can go to the Jazz game on Saturday. We hope the following events — which include a free screening of “Clueless” and a Navajo rug sale, among other things — don’t feel like a consolation prize. (Go Jazz!)

‘Clueless’ at the library

Break out your classiest plaid attire for a free screening of the 1995 classic “Clueless” at the Sweet Branch of the Salt Lake City Public Library. Bonus points if you bring a cell phone the size of a football. April 21, 2 p.m., 455 F. St., free (801-594-8651, slcpl.org).

‘Red Bike’ at the Rose Wagner

Pygmalion Theatre Company’s newest production, “Red Bike,” debuts on Friday at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. “It is a fantastic adventure story with monsters and sage old men and a cycling hero,” actor Sydney Shoell said in a recent press release. Those are the three staples of a good adventure story, yes? April 20-May 5, times vary, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).

Earth Day Spring Garden Tour

Spring has sprung, so head to Red Butte Garden for a seasonal tour. One of Red Butte’s garden guides will lead the tour. Walking shoes and comfortable clothing are encouraged. Attendees will gather beforehand in the visitor center courtyard, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $12 for seniors and U. staff, $7 for children ages 3-17, free for members (801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org).

SALT spring concert

The Jeanne Wagner Theatre hosts SALT Contemporary Dance’s spring concert. The show will feature new works by renowned choreographers Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Banning Bouldin, Katie Scherman, Eric Handman and SALT Co-Founder Joni Tuttle McDonald. April 19-20, 7:30 p.m., 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Navajo Rug Sale and Silent Auction

This isn’t the place to cut a rug, but it is the place to buy one. More than 150 different weavings, ranging from $100 to $20,000, will be available at the Navajo Rug Sale and Silent Auction, held at the Natural History Museum of Utah. The event includes Navajo weaving expert H. Jackson Clark II, and attendees can have Clark examine their personal rugs and offer restoration advice. April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 301 Wakara Way, free, (801-581-6927, nhmu.utah.edu/navajo).

‘An Evening of Brahms’

The Temple Square Chorale, along with the Orchestra at Temple Square, tackle Johannes Brahms’ works in “An Evening of Brahms” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle. The concert will include performances of “Ein Deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)” and the Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80., April 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Temple Square, free but ticket required, standby line at the flagpole, ages 8 and older permitted (801-570-0080, lds.org/events).