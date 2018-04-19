SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is offering a free seminar on catching wipers — a hard-fighting cross between a female striped bass and a male white bass.

The two-hour seminar will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, at the Department of Natural Resources auditorium, 1594 W. North Temple. The seminar is free, but participants must register at http://bit.ly/wiper\_seminar.

During the seminar, experts will cover tackle and equipment, trolling tactics and various methods to catch fish from the shore. The seminar will focus on fishing opportunities at Willard Bay and East Canyon reservoirs and the DWR's approach to managing wipers at both waters.

The seminar can also be viewed live or after that fact on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9gyMiEnMrIQ.