SALT LAKE CITY — Letter carriers across the state are hoping to help Stamp Out Hunger during a food drive on Saturday, May 12.

On that day, Utahns are encouraged to fill a bag or box with non-perishable food items and leave it next to their mailbox by 9 a.m. The food will then be delivered to the Utah Food Bank and its statewide partner.

According to the food bank, the most critical needs at this time are canned meats, peanut butter, boxed meals, and canned fruits and vegetables. No glass items please.

Look for reminder bags and postcards in your mailbox during the week leading up to the food drive to encourage statewide participation.

The drive is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers in conjunction with the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association and United States Postal Service.

Donations can also be taken to the Utah Food Bank's warehouses or any Harmons. If a letter carrier misses a donation, residents are asked to place it outside their front door on the following Monday.