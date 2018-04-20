SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Mautz and Darin Piccoli, owners of the popular downtown music venue the State Room, are opening a new venue in Salt Lake City.

The announcement was made Thursday morning via a press release. The new venue, called the Commonwealth Room, is located at 195 W. Commonwealth Ave. (2100 South) and seats approximately 700. The State Room, by contrast, seats 299.

“Chris and I have been developing the idea of a larger music venue over the last few years,” Piccoli said in the press release. “From the first time we walked into this space, the old Rock/K2 Church, we felt we had found a venue that could deliver the vibe we seek when it comes to the concertgoers as well as artist experience.”

The Commonwealth Room’s opening night — a free event featuring the Portland, Oregon, band Sepiatonic — is scheduled for May 5. According to the band’s Facebook page, Sepiatonic is a “vaudeville-style belly dance, burlesque and musical project.”

“We are humbled by the connections we have made with patrons of the State Room and are often overwhelmed by the musical memories that have been shared,” Mautz said in the press release. “Being able to expand with the Commonwealth Room would not have been possible without the incredible support of the community.”

The Commonwealth Room also announced its lineup of shows through September. Here’s who’s playing:

May 5: Sepiatonic

May 9: Reckless Kelly

May 12: The Young Dubliners

June 8: Junior Brown

June 26: The Milk Carton Kids

July 13: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

July 21: James McMurtry

Aug. 12: Robert Earl Keen

Aug. 13: Punch Brothers

Sept. 5: Midge Ure and Paul Young

Sept. 7: Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band

Sept. 14: Marcus King Band

Sept. 15: Houndmouth

Sept. 27: Graham Nash

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 20, at 12 p.m. via Ticketfly. For more information, visit thecommonwealthroom.com and facebook.com/commonwealthSLC. The Commonwealth Room can also be found on Instagram and Twitter at CommonwealthSLC.