SALT LAKE CITY — Provo is disputing allegations that it was negligent in hiring former Police Chief John King, or that it failed to respond properly to two allegations of sexual misconduct in the years before King resigned after a third came to light.

“The allegations the plaintiffs make against the city are inconsistent with what actually occurred,” said Heather White, an attorney who is representing Provo, in a Thursday news conference at the Snow Christensen & Martineau law firm.

“The city does not have a culture of harassment or discrimination,” White said. “On the contrary, the city has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”

In a lawsuit filed last month that has since been transferred to U.S. District Court, five women accuse King of a range of misconduct — staring at their breasts, inappropriate comments, uninvited touching, groping and an allegation of rape.

King was hired in November 2013 and resigned in March 2017 after the rape allegation, asked to do so by then-Mayor and current 3rd District Congressman John Curtis, even though Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill had declined to bring charges against King based on an investigation by Unified police.

The plaintiffs allege that Provo was wrong to hire King in the first place, given that he had resigned suddenly from two previous posts, including once before after an allegation of sexual assault.

And they say Provo, including Curtis, allowed King’s alleged misconduct to continue on its watch by responding insufficiently to two complaints, and sending a message to police department supervisors that “Chief King’s power was unlimited, his actions unchecked, and any complaints against him would be ignored.”

The five women seek an undefined amount of damages and additional measures to prevent sexual misconduct in Provo government.

Reached for a response to Thursday’s news conference, plaintiffs’ attorney Katherine Venti said she was “disappointed” that Provo seemed intent on drawing out litigation “instead of taking responsibility and accountability for the actions of their chief of police, who they should not have hired and retained as long as they did.”

“The plaintiffs also strongly disagree with the city’s version of events expressed today,” Venti said.

In her statement, White said that Provo was “not reckless in hiring John King.” King’s vetting included interviews with references he provided, employment and criminal background checks, a polygraph exam, a psychological evaluation and a search of available media, White said.

White said that the media search did not turn up reports of King’s sudden 2010 resignation as police chief in Gaithersburg, Maryland, after a closed-door session of the City Council, or a Baltimore Sun story in which King was reported to have been escorted from his office after a complaint from a Baltimore city employee.

A member of Provo’s seven-member hiring committee previously told the Deseret News that King explained his resignation from Baltimore's department as the result of “conflicts with people.”

In fact, a female subordinate had accused King of sexual assault. The Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against King, but the woman later won a monetary settlement from the city — just over a month before King was chosen as Provo's police chief.

Citygate Associates, a California firm hired by Provo to screen candidates, has not responded to requests for comment.

“Everything that I have shows that (King) presented extremely well and there was no information that should have alerted the city that there was any type of problem,” White said Thursday, pointing out that local media in Utah only reported positive information about King after he was hired by Provo.

Venti responded that she did not see how screeners could have missed those reports “when they appear to be easy to obtain.”

White also took issue with the account of one of the plaintiffs, who made the first formal complaint about King’s conduct in 2014.

The female dispatcher (the Deseret News does not typically name alleged victims of sexual harassment or assault) says she reported King's alleged misconduct to a supervisor, then again in an exit interview, and then again to a human resources employee, who only ever told her that Curtis had given King a “heads up” about his alleged behavior.

White said Thursday that, yes, the dispatcher told her supervisor King made her “uncomfortable when he looked at her chest,” but added that the dispatcher instructed her supervisor not to report those claims.

A month later, White said, the dispatcher filled out a questionnaire in which she said King had made her feel “extremely uncomfortable and ultimately seeking to leave the room.”

Human resources launched an investigation as a result of that comment, White said. The dispatcher then said that King had “looked at her chest, requested to see a photograph of her in exercise apparel, and made a comment to another employee — a comment that she did not hear but was told by the employee — about kissing her chest.”

Curtis reviewed the complaint with King and told him “to discontinue the reported behaviors or any other action that could be perceived as inappropriate,” White said. Curtis has previously said that he also told King he shouldn’t go past a certain point while visiting women at the dispatch center.

White said the dispatcher was informed of the disciplinary actions — contrary to the plaintiffs' version of events — and stayed on as a part-time dispatcher. She never reported any other problems, White said.

Asked about the conflicting account, Venti responded Thursday that it wasn't appropriate to "get into a factual back-and-forth" with Provo attorneys through the media.

White said that Provo received a second complaint about King through an anonymous survey of city employees in September 2015. The anonymous employee wrote that King “has boundary issues with touching female employees who do not want to be touched.”

A few months later, the city received an anonymous email stating that King had been unprofessional with a dispatcher, but that “the author … refused to provide any evidence supporting the claim.”

“Regardless, the city responded by conducting an anonymous survey of dispatch employees to try to determine if the complaint had merit,” White said.

Of 17 dispatchers who responded, White said, one complained that King touched employees, specifically “patting my shoulders or rubbing my arms.”

Curtis then required that King receive additional sexual harassment training, White said, and reiterated that physical contact with employees was inappropriate.

White said Provo officials “didn’t feel like termination, for someone perceiving that he looked at their chest, (was) an appropriate response at that time. So there was the counseling that was done, and the additional sexual harassment training that was done. So then you get another instance later, same type of thing, that she didn’t like him rubbing her shoulders, right? So, he denied that. And, again, you have to balance the disciplinary action with the type of conduct that is involved, and to that point, the city felt that the disciplinary actions that were taken were appropriate.”

White’s statement didn’t address a fall 2014 meeting in which Curtis was alleged to tell police department supervisors “he did not want to receive any more complaints about Chief King.”

Curtis has said the subject of the meeting was King’s unpopular new beat policing program, and rumors that because King’s wife hadn’t accompanied him to Utah, his tenure would be short-lived.

The statement also didn’t reference a closed-door session of the City Council that occurred in late 2015 or early 2016, shortly after the anonymous employee survey.

Curtis said in a written statement Thursday that as mayor, he “worked hard to support a system that gave those who felt vulnerable a safe place to come forward and be heard.”

“I recognize that we can gain understanding from this and similar situations,” he said in the statement. “Those coming forward need a safe environment in which to talk about what they have experienced. Leadership and personal responsibility are required to create a safe work environment.”

Three other plaintiffs have made allegations against Provo and King that were not reported until after his resignation.

A dispatch supervisor says she was physically and verbally harassed for much of 2014. Another longtime employee says she was groped at a copy machine and pressured to return early to work after surgeries because he “missed the scenery.” And a police officer says King repeatedly groped her beneath her flak vest.

King’s 2017 resignation followed the allegation that he raped a college student who he met at a 2016 citizen advisory board meeting. King, 59, acknowledged having sex with the student but said it was consensual.

“The plaintiffs’ allegations against Mr. King are very serious,” White said. “The city has confidence that the judicial process will reveal whether those allegations are true or not.”

Attempts to contact King, who is also named in the complaint, have been unsuccessful. White said Thursday that King’s response “will have an impact on how the case proceeds.

“Therefore, we do not have an answer for you at this point about what is next, but we anticipate proceeding to discovery at some point in the near future.”

White said Thursday that Provo referred the plaintiffs’ complaints to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for criminal investigation and was “unaware of the status of Utah County’s investigation.”

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a text message Thursday that “We were asked but we have had no response from witnesses involved.”

After Thursday's news conference, Provo released a large volume of documents relating to King that had been sought by various media organizations, including the Deseret News.

The Deseret News will update this story with relevant information.