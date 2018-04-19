BACOLOD PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2018) President — Rossen Bon Chiong Escobar, 53, division manager, Avon Cosmetics, Inc.; succeeding Benjamin S. Candari; wife, Imelda Socorro Karina I.F. Escobar. Counselors — Rollin Estampa Pioquinto Sr., 47, safety officer, Focus Direct Inc.; wife, Ma Sowrro B. L. Pioquinto. Alvin A. Dy, 52, sales associate, United Laboratories Inc.; wife, Erlyn L. W. Dy.

BELLEVUE WASHINGTON STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Jared M. Spataro, 43, general manager, Microsoft; succeeding Greg P. Mackay; wife, Kimberly A. K. Spataro. Counselors — Mark W. Nelson, 48, orthodontist; wife, Teri L. H. Nelson. Robert E. Tanner, 58, dentist; wife, Diane F. Tanner.

BIRMINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2018) President — Paul Wilkinson, 65, European managing director, De Lage Landen; succeeding Daniel E. Griffiths; wife, Particia M. C. Wilkinson. Counselors — Joel J. Desous, 44, team manager, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; wife, Anne J. Rudd. Martin J. Ward, 38, head of music, King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys; wife, Leah D. F. Ward.

CEBU PHILIPPINES CONSOLACIAN STAKE: (March 4, 2018) President — Jose A. Asuncion, 51, temple facilities manager; succeeding Jose A. San Gabriel; wife, Aurora G. E. Asuncion. Counselors — Florante O. Sasing, 44, teacher; wife, Siena C. L. Sasing. Laurence T. Besite, 41, administrative assistant, LDS Church; wife, Yolanda C. V. Besite.

CULIACAN MEXICO TAMAZULA STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Jesus E. Beltran Nevarez, 36, client care manager, Dafi S.C.; succeeding Abraham Ortega Ortiz; wife, Rosa De Jesus Zavala Ramirez. Counselors — Paul Trujillo Garcia, 34, analyst, Coppel; wife, Mariana L. Armenta Aispuro. Victor J. Perez Montes, 38, professor; wife, Gloria C. Aguilar Bernal.

DORTMUND GERMANY STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2018) President — Matthias Roth, 30, marketing manager, Koch- Chemie; succeeding Markus Zarse; wife, Bianca L. Roth. Counselors — Darren R. Ehlert, 44, self-employed; wife, Sandra S. Ehlert. Benjamin B. Titz, 38, team leader, Adesso AG; wife, Ronja T. D. Titz.

LINDA VISTA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Mauricio O. Lopez Mendoza, 50, book-keeper, FCC Construction, S.A.; succeeding Denise E. Pineda Hernandez; wife, Amelia R. Rodriguez Gatica. Counselors — Niles A. A. Elias, 40, self-employed; wife, Ingrid M. Tezunun Lara de Elias. Williams V. Leiva Rivas, 33, accounts director, Grupo Norcom; wife, Alejandra B. Salazar de la Cruz.

LOGAN UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Christopher C. Hollingsworth, 46, packing supervisor, Gossner Foods; succeeding E. Brett Horsely; wife, Kathryn A. M. Hollingsworth. Counselors — James S. Gibson, 38, master schedule director, Icon Fitness; wife, Kimberly N. Gibson. Joseph A. Day, 46, manager of creative services, Prismview/Samsung; wife, Kristen M. K. Day.

MALOLOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 18, 2018) President — Isagani L. Ortiz Jr., 56, senior telecom technician, Plot; succeeding Edgardo E. Fernando; wife, Susan D. M. Ortiz. Counselors — Domingo B. Obnias, 54, maintenance mechanic, LDS Church; wife, Edwina A. De Vera. Nino G. M. Materdo, 30, administrative assistant, LDS Church; wife, Shawdelyn D. C. Materdo.

MAYAGUEZ PUERTO RICO STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Oscar A. Perez Pacheco, 40, supervisor, USPS; succeeding Felix Arocho Ramos; wife, Melinda V. Perez. Counselors — Nelson D. Rodriguez Sepulveda, 46, police officer; wife, Carmen Y. Vargas Santana. Jose Octaovio Perez, 33, payment officer; wife, Evelyn Cruz Seguinot.

METEPEC MEXICO STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2018) President — Luis E. Gomez Sierra, 49, area maintenance manager, LDS Church; succeeding Moroni Cebreros Lopez; wife, Lidia Pinedo Garcia. Counselors — Leonardo I. Mercado Vazquez, 38, attorney; wife, Yesenia I. Hernandez Ontiveros. Hans A. Martinau Gomez, 43, enforcement officer, Swiss RE; wife, Alma D. Valle Perez.

ORANGE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2016) President — David J. Peters, 49, VP operations, Nextgen Healthcare; succeeding Matthew M. Goodman; wife, Melissa A. L. Peters. Counselors — Ricky D. Christensen, 61, general manager, Griffith Brothers; wife, Michelle A. Christensen. Brent J. North, 49, partner, North, Nash and Abendroth LLP; wife, Jennifer E. S. North.

REXBURG IDAHO MARRIED STUDENT 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Phillip A. Allred, 51, instructor, BYU-Idaho; succeeding Kimball R. Hansen; wife, Jennifer Kay L. Allred. Counselors — Todd B. Stone, 55, administrator, Center for Sight; wife, Kerri L. Stone. Bart R. Rigby, 54, self-employed; wife, Cheri Lee B. Rigby.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 4TH STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Craig A. Johnson, 46, professor; succeeding Todd M. Hammond; wife, Laura L. P. Johnson. Counselors — Jeffery R. Morrin, 49, vice president, BYU-Idaho; wife, Laura D. C. Morrin. John S. Parker, 49, professor; wife, Michelle M. Parker.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS WEST STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Lance R. Bradford, 46, strategic planner, USAA; succeeding Michael W. Freckleton; wife, Robbi O. Bradford. Counselors — Todd L. Mahkorn, 52, supply chain analyst, Boeing Co.; wife, Susan J. M. Mahkorn. Cade A. Salmon, 44, residency program director, US Air Force; wife, Jeanne M. J. Salmon.

SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Neal J. Walton, 50, financial advisor; succeeding Thad S. Pugmire; wife, Tracy E. A. Walton. Counselors — Aaron D. Roberts, 50, vice president, Minca Inc.; wife, Kimberly C. Roberts. Christopher P. Beesley, 40, deputy attorney general; wife, Mary B. Beesley.

SAN JUAN ARGENTINA NUEVO CUYO STAKE: (June 25, 2017) President — Ruben A. Toranzo, 47, sales executive, Movistar; succeeding Ariel D. Noriega; wife, Madgalena I. Sanchez Cuello. Counselors — Ruben A. Fernandez Romera, 36, bank clerk; wife, Sabrina P. Cortez. Andres I. Tejada Sarmiento, 33, administrator, Capesa; wife, Ramona Del Valle Garcia.

SANTA CLARITA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Michael D. Stanley, 50, institute director, LDS Church; succeeding Steven G. Lindberg; wife, Denise G. Stanley. Counselors — Christopher S. Eddy, 47, chiropractor; wife, Saren J. R. Eddy. Michael R. Mehl, 43, CEO, Camp Sunshine Inc.; wife, Tara L. C. Mehl.

SIMI VALLEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 4, 2018) President — Richard M. Anderson, 55, assistant director of fixed operations, Volkswagen of America Inc.; succeeding Scott B. Moberly; wife, Allison G. Anderson. Counselors — Charles A. Newberry, 46, chief financial officer, Suremark Co.; wife, Karalee A. J. Newberry. David I. Stevens, 62, CEO, Mobilsense; wife, Tammi Lynn Woltmon.

TALISAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 11, 2018) President — Rabin S. Redulla, 41, distributions services supervisor, LDS Church; succeeding Uriel B. Oppus; wife, Janis C. B. Redulla. Counselors — Archer M. Clarito, 40, team leader, Convergys; wife, Maria M. V. P. Clarito. Jerome B. Posadas, 55, CEO, Arborvitae Construction; wife, Rosemarie A. C. Posadas.