The following eight new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Juan Carlos Borja, 51, and Patricia Zorka Leaño de Borja, three children, Niza Ward, Bogotá Colombia Stake: Bolivia La Paz El Alto Mission, succeeding President Juan R. Ocampo González and Sister Teresa Torales de Ocampo. Brother Borja Leal is a former bishop, stake Young Men presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. Born in Venadillo, Tolima, Colombia, to Alvaro Borja Cadena and Mireya Leal Valderrama.

Sister Borja is a former ward Relief Society president, stake Young Women and Primary president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, to Jorge Mario Leaño Rodriguez and Zorka Leaño Fadic.

Steven Gregg Caplin, 59, and Toni Brooks Caplin, three children, Red Cliffs 7th Branch, St George Utah Red Cliffs Stake: Washington DC South Mission, succeeding President David H. Huntsman and Sister Michelle R. Huntsman. Brother Caplin serves as a temple sealer and is a former bishop, branch president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Texas Dallas Mission. Born in Miami, Florida, to Harvey Caplin and Betty Lucille Holloway Caplin.

Sister Caplin serves as a temple ordinance worker and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society, Primary and Young Women president and stake organist. Born in St. George, Utah, to Paul Walter Brooks and Linda Rosalie Brooks.

Jared Lavern Larson, 52, and Randa Le Ann Larson, six children, Cloud Creek Ward, Queen Creek Arizona Stake: Montana Billings Mission, succeeding President Gordon L. Wadsworth and Sister Michele G. Wadsworth. Brother Larson serves as a high councilor and is a former bishop, ward Young Men adviser, gospel doctrine teacher, ward clerk, missionary preparation instructor and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, to James William Larson and Margaret Julia Hamblin Larson.

Sister Larson is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary and Young Women presidency counselor, and Sunday School teacher. Born in Chandler, Arizona. Daughter of Ray Leonard Bowyer and Andra Kay Andersen Bowyer.

Mark Alaster Macdonald, 54, and Denise Robb Macdonald, six children, Highland 5th Ward, South Jordan Utah Highland Stake: Scotland/Ireland Mission, succeeding President George R. Donaldson and Sister Christine Donaldson. Brother Macdonald serves as a stake Sunday School secretary and is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Mississippi Jackson Mission. Born in Gilroy, California, to Ramsay Alaster Macdonald and Ann Dart Macdonald.

Sister Macdonald serves as a Cubmaster and is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Relief Society and Primary teacher, and seminary teacher. Born in Cedar City, Utah, to Eugene F. Robb and Sandra Lorraine Browning Robb.

Emmanuel Aryee Nelson, 60, and Adiza Osumanu Nelson, three children, Abura 2nd Ward, Cape Coast Ghana Stake: Nigeria Calabar Mission, succeeding President Mathias O. Eguko and Sister Eunice Eguko. Brother Nelson serves as a mission presidency counselor and is a former district and branch president, high councilor, elders quorum president, branch Young Men president, and branch presidency counselor. Born in Saltpond, Ghana, to Emmanuel Oko Nelson and Georgina Ama Thompson.

Sister Nelson is a former ward and branch Relief Society and Young Women president. Born in Accra, Ghana, to Narh Osumanu Amanor and Ahuahe Amina.

Ramon Casuyon Nobleza, 53, and Maria Fe Sumadsad Guanzon Nobleza, four children, Binalbagan Ward, Binalbagan Philippines Stake: Philippines Cabanatuan Mission. Brother Nobleza is a former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, institute teacher, stake Sunday School president and missionary in the Philippines Davao and Guam-Micronesia Missions. Born in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, Philippines, to Edgardo Niar Nobleza and Rosadelfa Gayares Casuyon Nobleza.

Sister Nobleza is a former ward Primary and Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher and stake public affairs director. Born in Victorias, Negros Occidental, Philippines, to Hernando Serrano Guanzon and Remedios Deypalan Sumadsad Guanzon.

Michael Lyman Peterson, 56, and Shelley Pinegar Peterson, five children, Danville 1st Ward, Danville California Stake: Taiwan Taipei Mission, succeeding President Jace B. Jergensen and Sister Jennifer M. Jergensen. Brother Peterson is a former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Taiwan Taichung Mission. Born in Tacoma, Washington, to Eddie Mac Peterson and Winona Kaye Peterson.

Sister Peterson is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and stake Primary music leader. Born in Castro Valley, California, to Rex Dee Pinegar and Bonnie Lee Crabb Pinegar.

Gerardo Enrique Valladares Alvarado, 58, and Ada Rubenia Pavón de Valladares, four children, Las Américas Ward, Tegucigalpa Honduras Roble Oeste Stake: Costa Rica San José West Mission, succeeding President German Laboriel Guitty and Sister Lourdes Espinal de Laboriel. Brother Valladares is a former bishop, mission presidency counselor, ward executive secretary, branch president and national director of public affairs. Born in Comayagüela, Francisco Morazán, Honduras, to Ramón Valladares and Elida Silvia Alvarado de Valladares.

Sister Valladares is a former ward Relief Society and Primary president, stake Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, and seminary teacher. Born in San Pedro Sula, Cortes, Honduras, to Martin Pavón and Santos Rubenia Salazar Cruz de Pavón.