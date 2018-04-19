Paul L. Anderson, who wrote the text to four hymns in the Church hymnal, including “In Fasting We Approach Thee,” died in Salt Lake City on March 23, 2018. He also helped plan the Church History Museum and the Brigham Young University Museum.

Mark Eugene Anderson, 92, who presided over the Finnish Mission from 1961-1964 and later served in the Helsinki Finland Temple presidency, died on March 23, 2018, in Centerville, Utah.

Garth A. Hanson, 81, who presided over the Romania-Moldova Mission from 2002-2005, died on April 6, 2018, in Provo, Utah.