The First Presidency has called the following 16 new temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service later this year.

Homero Salvador Amato, 69, Jardim da Saúde Ward, São Paulo Brazil Jardim da Saúde Stake, called as president of the Manaus Brazil Temple, succeeding President Edson Lopes. President Amato’s wife, Sandra Puerta Amato, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Maria Luiza Lopes. He is a senior missionary couple, and a former Area Seventy, Brazil Salvador Mission president, São Paulo Missionary Training Center presidency counselor, bishop, stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. Retired executive vice president, CATHO Group, he was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Francisco and Eulalia Garcia Amato Jr.

Sister Amato is a senior missionary couple. She served with her husband as he presided over the Brazil Salvador Mission, and is a former stake and ward Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to José Benjamim and Diva Euzébia Puerta.

Larry Douglas Bishop, 68, Sun Rise Ward, Boise Idaho West Stake, called as president of the Boise Idaho Temple, succeeding President A. Brent Belliston. President Bishop’s wife, Linda Doman Bishop, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Diane B. Belliston. He is a temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. Retired pediatrician, he was born in Logan, Utah, to Vernal Reid Bishop and Ella Jean Messinger.

Sister Bishop is a Bear den leader and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward Primary presidency counselor. Born in Denver to James Chandler and Leona Doman.

Mitchell Allen Chesney, 66, Northridge Ward, Highlands Ranch Colorado Stake, called as president of the Denver Colorado Temple, succeeding President Robert M. Lewis. President Chesney’s wife, Joyce Maxfield Chesney, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Renae Lewis. He is a Denver Colorado Temple presidency counselor and a former bishop, stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor and high councilor. Chairman and CEO of Denver Reserve Corporation, he was born in Hinton, Oklahoma, to Henry Jerrell and Peggy Joyce Bergman Chesney.

Sister Chesney is an assistant to the matron of the Denver Colorado Temple and a former ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward organist and temple ordinance worker. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Calvin L and Gladys Arlene Jones Maxfield.

Hendrik Dorenbosch, 69, River Ridge 1st Ward, South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake, called as president of The Hauge Netherlands Temple, succeeding President Marvin R. Van Dam. President Dorenbosch’s wife, Judith Rahel Cieslak Dorenbosch, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sandra R. Van Dam. He is a Church-service missionary and deacons quorum adviser, and a former Trinidad Port of Spain Mission president, Jordan River Utah Temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and high councilor. Part-time sales manager of a floor coverings company, he was born in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, to Cornelis and Anna Dorenbosch.

Sister Dorenbosch is a Church-service missionary and Primary teacher. She served with her husband as he presided over the Trinidad Port of Spain Mission, and is a former assistant to the matron of the Jordan River Utah Temple, stake Young Women counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. Born in Bremen-Vegesack, Germany, to Hyrum Japheth and Ruth Magdalena Cieslak.

Robert Edmund Homer, 61, Highland 6th Ward, South Jordan Utah Highland Stake, called as president of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, succeeding President Ken B. Asay. President Homer’s wife, Rhonda Lee Burbank Homer, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Joyce V. Asay. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and senior missionary couple. Former owner of a golf cart company, he was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Edmund Lee and Gwen R Homer.

Sister Homer is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and senior missionary couple. Born in Murray, Utah, to Wayne L and Bertha La Rae Harrison Burbank.

Matti Tapani Jouttenus, 65, Tampere 1st Ward, Tampere Finland Stake, called as president of the Helsinki Finland Temple, succeeding President Seppo O. Syvänen. President Jouttenus’ wife, Anne-Mari Helena Torpo Jouttenus, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Kirsti A. Syvänen. He is a Finland Helsinki mission presidency counselor, and a former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop and high councilor. Owner of a home construction company, he was born in Tampere, Finland, to Unto Sakari Jouttenus and Laurila Sirkka Orvokki.

Sister Jouttenus is a Primary teacher and a former stake and ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Young Women president, and missionary. Born in Tampere, Finland, to Tauno Tarmo Torpo and Ulla-Maija Luukkonen.

Paul Ben Kartchner, 67, San Pedro Ward, St. David Arizona Stake, called as president of the Gila Valley Arizona Temple, succeeding President Mark C. Herrington. President Kartchner’s wife, Susan Dee Blanchard Kartchner, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Nona U. Herrington. He is a Scoutmaster and temple sealer, and a former stake president and bishop. Retired anesthesiologist, he was born in Tombstone, Arizona, to James Anderson and Lois Martineau Kartchner.

Sister Kartchner is a Relief Society teacher, ward temple and family history consultant, and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward Primary presidency counselor. Born in Torrance, California, to Joseph Ben and Dolores Ann Bernhardt Blanchard.

Steven Olson Laing, 67, Kotter Canyon Ward, Brigham City Utah North Stake, called as president of the Brigham City Utah Temple, succeeding President Jay C. Stuart. President Laing’s wife, Deborah Lee Demille Laing, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Marcia H. Stuart. He is an Area Seventy, and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. Former faculty member of Utah State University, he was born in Logan, Utah, to John Franklin and Dagney Otelia Olson Laing.

Sister Laing is a Primary teacher and Activity Days leader, and a former Relief Society teacher. Born in Cedar City, Utah, to Dale Webster and Jula Rose Demille.

Lars Gösta Malm, 71, Svövde Branch, Göteborg Sweden Stake, called as president of the Stockholm Sweden Temple, succeeding President Ingemar Nyman. President Malm’s wife, Sonja Elisabeth Ohlsson Malm, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Louise Nyman. He is a branch president, and a former Stockholm Sweden Temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. Retired area sales manager, he was born in Jönköping, Sweden, to Karl Gösta Ivar and Karin Anna-Greta Hörndahl Malm.

Sister Malm is a Relief Society teacher, and a former assistant to the matron of the Stockholm Sweden Temple, stake Relief Society president, Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. Born in Göteborg, Sweden, to Åke Birger Ohlsson and Inga Margareta Henriksson.

Richard Brent Miner, 67, Amherst Ward, Buffalo New York Stake, called as president of the Palmyra New York Temple, succeeding President Rollo E. Black. President Miner’s wife, Karen Louise Thomas Miner, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Ann G. Black. He is a Palmyra New York Temple presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and mission presidency counselor. Retired principal of MDI, Inc., he was born in Lynwood, California, to Richard Earl and Margaret Louise Haymond Miner.

Sister Miner is an assistant to the matron of the Palmyra New York Temple and a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and family history center director. She was born in Glendale, California, to Howard Neville and Mabel Regina Meathe Thomas.

Gary Mont Parke, 64, Centerville 7th Ward, Centerville Utah South Stake, called as president of the Accra Ghana Temple, succeeding President Stephen L. Graham. President Parke’s wife, Helen Butterfield Parke, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Vanessa J. Graham. He is a senior missionary couple, and a former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor and temple ordinance worker. Retired electrical contractor and builder, he was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Curtis Lytle and Dolores Mae Parke.

Sister Parke is a senior missionary couple, and a former Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. Born in Salt Lake City to Thomas Ralph and Cornelia Jane Butterfield.

Yves Roger Perrin, 67, Union 1st Ward, Sandy Utah Cottonwood Creek Stake, called as president of the Papeete Tahiti Temple, succeeding President T. Marama Tarati. President Perrin’s wife, Kathleen Clayton Perrin, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Christiane M. Tarati. He is a ward temple and family history consultant, and a former Tahiti Papeete Mission president and bishopric counselor. Retired from the LDS Church Finance and Records Department, he was born in Rennes, France, to Roger Louis and Marguerite Marie Jamaux Perrin.

Sister Perrin is a Gospel Doctrine teacher. She served with her husband as he presided over the Tahiti Papeete Mission, and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and stake and ward Primary president. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Sutherland Whipple and Mavis Greer Clayton.

Romeo Antonio Piros, 64, Aldeia da Serra Branch, Alphaville Brazil Stake, called as president of the São Paulo Brazil Temple, succeeding President Fernando M. Silva. President Piros’ wife, Ilza Maria Alves Piros, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Monica L. Silva. He is a São Paulo Brazil Temple presidency counselor and a former Cape Verde Praia Mission president, stake president, bishop and patriarch. Retired area planning manager for the LDS Church, he was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Zoltan and Elisabeta Ferder Piros.

Sister Piros is an assistant to the matron of the São Paulo Brazil Temple. She served with her husband as he presided over the Cape Verde Praia Mission, and is a former stake and branch Relief Society President, stake Young Women president and ward Primary president. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Francisco and Maria José Alves.

Edward Dale Watts, 67, Syracuse 1st Ward, Syracuse Utah Bluff Stake, called as president of the San José Costa Rica Temple, succeeding President Rodolfo José Meza. President Watt’s wife, Lorie Porter Watts, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Noemy Cambronero de Meza. He is a young Church-service missionary group leader, and a former Guatemala Guatemala City East Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. Retired president of Andigen, LC, he was born in Los Angeles, California, to Alfred Dale and Ella Lue Wood Watts.

Sister Watts is a Young Church-service Missionary group leader. She served with her husband as he presided over the Guatemala Guatemala City East Mission, and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women and Primary president. Born in Provo, Utah, to Lloyd Aldin and Shirley Faye Porter.

Perry Max Webb, 68, Ventana Ward, Albuquerque New Mexico West Stake, called as president of the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, succeeding President W. James Kearns. President Webb’s wife, Cindi Turner Webb, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Donna T. Kearns. He is an Albuquerque New Mexico Temple presidency counselor, and a former Area Seventy, Alabama Birmingham Mission president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. President/general manager of Webb Automotive Group, Inc., he was born in Farmington, New Mexico, to Marlo L and Eva Louise Webb.

Sister Webb is an assistant to the matron of the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple. She served with her husband as he presided over the Alabama Birmingham Mission, and is a former stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Lowell Gillins and Constance Turner.

Alan Lee Wilkins, 70, Edgemont 7th Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake, called as president of the Provo City Center Temple, succeeding President Allen C. Ostergar Jr. President Wilkins’ wife, Margaret Allred Wilkins, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Nancy S. Ostergar. He is a temple ordinance worker, and a former president of the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission, stake president, bishop and temple ordinance worker. Faculty Center director at Brigham Young University, he was born in Oakland, California, to Ernest J and Maurine Wilkins.

Sister Wilkins is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She served with her husband as he presided over the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission, and is a former stake and ward Young Women presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society and Primary president. Born in Salt Lake City to Victor Dean and Alice Jackson Allred.