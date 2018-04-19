Anne Skinner Freiss of the Garden Park 6th Ward, South Jordan Utah Garden Park Stake, turned 100 on March 26.

Jane R. Wright of the Millcreek Branch, Salt Lake Winder West Stake, turned 100 on March 29.

Marjorie Merrill Reeve Emery of the Hickories Ward, Meridian North Idaho Stake, turned 100 on April 10.

Lorna Nielsen Rasmussen of the Hyde Park 5th Ward, Hyde Park Utah Stake, turned 100 on April 10.

Fay Stark Munn of the Prosser Ward, West Richland Washington Stake, turned 100 on April 15.

Jessie Thompson Powell of the Meridian 5th Ward, Meridian Idaho Victory Stake, turned 100 on April 22.