Charlie Pierson and Muriel Hawryluk Pierson were married 70 years ago, on April 10, 1948, in Calgary, Alberta. They were later sealed in the Cardston Alberta Temple. They are members of the Valley View Ward, Calgary Alberta Bow River Stake. They have five children, 23 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.

Rulon Paul Madsen and Ramona Hardcastle Madsen were married 70 years ago, on April 21, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Park View Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake. They are the parents of four children and have nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.