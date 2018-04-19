SALT LAKE CITY — In celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, Rocky Mountain Power’s Utah customers can get up to two $50 coupons toward new smart thermostats from Nest or ecobee.

The instant coupons are available through May 31 on Rocky Mountain Power’s new online portal at wattsmart.com/discount. The coupons can be redeemed at BestBuy.com, Nest.com and participating Lowe’s locations.

The $50 instant discount is available for electric-heated homes or gas-heated homes with central air conditioning served by the utility company. There is a limit of two incentives per household for the lifetime of the home.

Smart thermostats like the ecobee4 and Nest Learning Thermostat set up your home for comfort and savings by automatically adjusting to your schedule and preferences. The smart thermostats also allow homeowners to control the temperature from anywhere, track their daily energy use and lower their carbon footprint.