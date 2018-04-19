SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority President and CEO Jerry Benson has been terminated by the transit agency's board, citing a new law that takes effect May 8 that they said eliminates his position.

But one of the state lawmakers behind overhauling UTA said Benson had been told that while he would have to change his job title to general manager, he could have stayed on with the same salary and benefits, at least through the transition.

"The intention there was definitely in no way to force Jerry out the door. That's a decision we think the board should make, not the Legislature," Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said.

Schultz, the House sponsor of SB136 that will replace UTA's top bosses with a new management team by November, questioned whether Benson is making more money from being fired rather than resigning or retiring.

"I have my assumptions, but I haven't verified anything. I don't want to make any accusations there until I can read the contract for myself to see what the difference is there," he said.

The situation is being reviewed by legislative attorneys, Schultz said, calling the action by the board Wednesday a surprise. "I would be very, very disappointed if his contract actually says that," he said.

In several meetings with Benson and UTA Board Chairman Greg Bell, Schultz said it was made clear that lawmakers "hoped Jerry would stay on during the transition process and be the executive director."

He said the idea that the legislation mandated Benson's firing was never raised.

"Not once did they ask if that was the intention behind the legislation," Schultz said. "If the current board has reasons to let Jerry go besides blaming SB136 and lawmakers, then they ought to disclose that."

He said he couldn't see how board members could say "with a straight face" the Legislature's action forced Benson out "because that certainly was not the intent. As we look into this further, I'd like to know what the real reasons are."

Neither Bell nor Benson immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said Benson "was losing something" no matter how he left.

Benson "had to make a decision and there was going to be some sacrifice on his party either way," Arky said. "That's my understanding, that either way there was going to be something he was giving up."

Arky later noted that Benson's 2016 agreement allows for nine months’ severance.

Also leaving is UTA general counsel Jayme Blakesley. His departure will come "on or before May 8" because that same law "stipulates his position will no longer exist as of that date," Arky said.

Benson was terminated at a special meeting of the board Wednesday, following a closed session. The board also voted to allow contracting with former legal counsel as needed through the transition called for in the new law.

"The board is doing what it feels best to open the door for new leadership to take this great agency forward," Bell said in a statement. "I want to emphasize the board has the highest regard and respect for Jerry Benson."

Benson said in a statement he was "proud of my time here at UTA and all that we as a team have been able to accomplish." He said he was "confident new leaders with new vision will take UTA through the upcoming period of change."

He was named to the transit agency's top spot in 2016 and has more than 30 years of public transportation experience, including as UTA’s vice president of operations, chief operating officer, communications director and human resources director.

The sweeping transportation bill, SB136, replaces UTA's top management with three new full-time trustees who will be appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert before November.

Also eliminated by the legislation is UTA's legal department, headed by Blakesley. Instead, the Utah Attorney General's Office will represent the transit agency starting in mid-2019.

UTA is also getting a new name, Transit District of Utah, as a result of the legislation.

The transit agency has been the subject of a number of legislative audits over the years that have criticized the salaries and bonuses paid to the transit agency bosses as well as conflicts of interest in some dealings.

Last year, UTA signed a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office, agreeing to cooperate in an ongoing federal investigation into transit projects and submit to up to three years of federal oversight.