“THE MUSIC MAN,” through June 9, Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy (801-984-9000 or hct.org); running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes (one intermission)

SANDY — In Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” con-man “Professor” Harold Hill whisks into the town of River City, Iowa, tricking the entire town into thinking he’s a professional musician when he’s actually not. But he also does something else while he’s there: He gives them a reason to smile.

And Hale Centre Theatre’s current production of the show, which runs through June 9, does the same for its audiences.

The Tony Award-winning musical has been around for more than 60 years but still captivates audiences with its tale of a traveling salesman who comes to a small town in “stubborn” Iowa in 1912 and sells its residents — except the skeptical librarian — on the idea of a boys marching band. Although Harold Hill comes to make a fast buck, he ultimately endears himself to the town's quirky townspeople — including that skeptical librarian.

HCT’s production is chock-full of beautiful visuals, engaging performances and recognizable songs (“Seventy-six Trombones,” “Lida Rose,” “Gary, Indiana,” to name a few), making it a charming, feel-good piece of family theater.

Douglas Carter Parker Burnham, left, as Winthrop Paroo, Cecily Ellis-Bills as Marian Paroo and Keith McKay Evans as Harold Hill in the Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast of "The Music Man" at Hale Centre Theatre, which runs through June 9.

Leading the Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast as Harold Hill was Keith McKay Evans, who shouldered the leading role with seeming ease and set the tone for the whole production. His Harold was instantly likable with a big personality that oozes charisma — a true “spellbinder” as he’s accused by River City’s Mayor Shinn (Zac Zumbrunnen) — and the fast-moving lyrics of songs such as “Ya Got Trouble” at Evans’ hand felt natural and were always easy to understand thanks to his near-perfect diction.

Joining Evans at the helm was Cecily Ellis-Bills as Marian Paroo, who expertly captured her character’s transformation from being abrasively strong-willed in the first act to being vivacious and good-humored in the second act. She displayed incredible vocal skill throughout, and her chemistry with Evans was believable.

The two leads were supported by a cast full of characters with, well, character. From the barbershop singing school board members (Justin Bills, Dayne Joyner, Adam Millington and Jon Rogers) to Eulalie MacKecknie Shinn (Shawnda Moss) to Winthrop Paroo and Mrs. Paroo (Parker Burnham and Chris Brown, respectively), the entire cast plays their various eccentricities with earnestness, a testament to director Jim Christian’s talent for casting.

They performed Jennifer Hill Barlow’s choreography with nary a misstep. The choreography in “Marian, the Librarian” and “Shipoopi” were particular highlights and contained everything one could ever hope for from a good musical theater dance number — moments when the whole ensemble is synchronized, other instances where small groups broke off to perform different but compatible steps, and plenty of props, lifts and partner dancing.

Amanda Shaffer’s costume design featured garments of predominantly white, tan and gray in Act 1 — deliberately muted — while in Act 2, the costumes were bursting with color, providing an appropriate metaphor for the zest for life Harold instills in the town.

As the overture played before the opening scene, a large red train made its way onstage — complete with ornate scroll metalwork and red velvet upholstered sheets — ushering in a production full of intricate sets, designed by scenic designer Joshua Roberts and dressed by properties designer Jennifer Stapley Taylor. The wood and brass two-story library held brightly colored books — colors reflected in elements from the town’s storefronts to the flowers in front of the Paroo house.

HCT put its technology-heavy Centre Stage Theatre to good use in subtle ways — primarily to move seamlessly from one scene to another — which was thankfully never distracting.

One of the production's few blunders came during “Pick-a-Little.” The song features several of the female townspeople taking turns telling Harold the rumors they’ve heard about Marian while the other women repeatedly sing, “Pick a little, talk a little, pick a little, talk a little / Cheep cheep cheep, talk a lot, pick a little more,” in the background. The lyrics are arguably some of the production's most well-known, yet the creative team of HCT’s production chose to excessively mute the background singing to practically a whisper, making it so the audience can barely hear the famous lines at all. We can assume this was done so the audience could more easily hear the melody, but it might be disappointment to anyone familiar with the song.

Regardless of that small misstep, the production as a whole solicits a joy that is infectious from the first note to the last.

Content advisory: “The Music Man” does not contain any objectionable material.