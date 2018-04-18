SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police are investigating the death of a baby in Saratoga Springs as a "possible homicide," authorities said Wednesday.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning to find the child deceased, said Saratoga Springs City spokesman David Johnson. Officers detained someone for questioning, but did not release the person's name.

Johnson said investigators were working to figure out the cause of death, the time the infant died and the child's age.

"We're looking at it as a possible homicide, but it's still under investigation," he said.

Johnson said he didn't know the baby's gender. He declined to give further details.

"Because it is an infant child, we're trying to be particularly sensitive to the family," Johnson said.