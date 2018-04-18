SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Utah's tourism dollars land in Salt Lake County, new data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah shows.

Its report, “Economic Impacts of Travel & Tourism in Salt Lake County,” noted 44 percent of the $8.4 billion spent by visitors to Utah in 2016 was directed toward goods and services purchased in the state's most populous county. That amounts to approximately $3.7 billion in visitor money for Salt Lake County, confirming its status as the main area of Utah’s robust tourist economy.

“To say that we are excited about the information in this report is an understatement. This report clearly shows the foundational role of the Wasatch Front in our state’s visitor economy," said Scott Beck, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake.

Though the Greater Salt Lake metro population comprises over one-third of the Beehive State’s total with 1.1 million people, its visitor economy is responsible for more than 40 percent of the state’s total tourist-generated tax revenue, bringing in nearly $500 million in state and local taxes, the report stated.

The result indicates the visitor economy in Salt Lake County saved each local household an estimated $1,285 in taxes in 2016, Beck explained.

"Considering that the Wasatch Front and Back counties of Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Utah and Summit collectively contributed nearly 60 percent of all counties’ transient room tax revenue collected in 2016, the new economic calculations likewise indicate their value in Utah’s statewide visitor economy,” Beck said.

The release of the study findings come on the heels of Visit Salt Lake’s annual meeting, where members and key stakeholders marked a record tourism year in 2017. A new benchmark was achieved with 736,203 hotel room nights booked last year — a 7.5 percent jump over the previous record. That figure was made even more significant considering it was the first year in 22 years without future room nights for the two Outdoor Retailer shows, Beck noted.

Because of the prolonged economic growth in Salt Lake County, the area is experiencing greater recognition from visitors from across the country, he said.

"We are continuing to garner incredible attention for our business community here in Utah and specifically along the Wasatch Front," he said. "Meetings and conventions are really about business. An environment like Salt Lake that continues to grow and receive enormous accolades for our business community (and) puts us in the 'catbird seat' for this idea that 'meetings mean business.'"

Beck noted that last year also saw the Ski City Super Pass reach record status for skier days sold, with more than 49,000 purchased — up 43 percent over 2016 — resulting in record revenue of $3.6 million, a 52 percent increase over the prior year.

The report also showed total revenues in Salt Lake County eclipsing $500 million for a new record, and rental car and restaurant revenues were also at historic levels.

"The food and beverage culture that is growing up here very quickly is receiving really good acclaim across the country," Beck said. "That's a really important part of a meeting and convention experience."

“Salt Lake County’s success in attracting tourists, conventiongoers and skiers has helped boost employment across the board — from retail stores and restaurants to transportation and performing arts facilities," said Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. "That adds up to a stronger and more diverse local economy and a revenue stream that we can reinvest in our community."

The report also showed that visitor spending supported more than 54,000 travel and tourism jobs, an 8 percent share of all Salt Lake County jobs and a 37 percent share of total travel and tourism jobs in Utah, Beck noted.

Salt Lake County captured a large percent of Utah visitor airline and car rental spending along with related tax revenues thanks to the Salt Lake City International Airport, the report stated. As home to the largest convention, meeting and trade show facilities in the state, Salt Lake County attracts a healthy percentage of the state’s meeting and convention visitor spending as well, according to the report.