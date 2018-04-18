SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Donor Services doesn't have the personnel to reach everyone in the region it serves, yet outreach is a critical component of being able to save more lives.

With more than 114,000 people across the United States, including about 800 in Utah who are awaiting organ transplant, the more people who register as donors, the better, said Alex McDonald, public education director with Intermountain Donor Services.

Especially if those people end up becoming advocates for organ donation.

Morgan Hansen, of Logan, was traveling between Utah and Idaho with her family, trying to win the title of "rodeo queen" when she was contacted out of the blue by Intermountain Donor Services and Donate Life to become an ambassador.

"I didn't know much about organ donation until they came along," 15-year-old Morgan said Wednesday as she accepted an award for her ongoing support. She carries flags, signs autographs and participates in the grand entry at dozens of rodeos, spreading information about organ donation.

"I'm always talking about it," she said. "It's such a good cause and lets you give something to people who get to go on doing things because of you."

Other community partners honored Wednesday include Keith Stubbs, owner of Wiseguys Comedy Club; Premier Funeral Services, custom bike shop owner Shaun Coon, and Utah Rep. Mark Wheatley, D-Murray, who sponsored legislation to help reach and better educate state employees about organ donation.

Wheatley was diagnosed with kidney cancer two years ago and was "impressed" with the number of people who offered him a kidney if he should need one, he said.

"Turns out I look the same with one kidney," he joked, adding that some people are born with just one functioning kidney and live a full and productive life. He proposed the new law, which requires the Utah Department of Human Resource Management to publicize the public employee paid leave benefit that is associated with living organ and bone marrow donations.

The state health benefit would pay up to 30 days of leave for anyone donating a human organ and up to a week for bone marrow donation.

"It's such a loving experience, a bonding experience," Wheatley said. "It's a very moving, very touching and very personal thing."

The state has some 20,000 employees, "and that could really make a difference," he said.

The partnerships with various individuals and businesses help Intermountain Donor Services reach a more diverse population than they typically do with public service announcements and other events. Widespread public involvement is key to increasing the number of people registered as organ donors, as just about 2 percent of deaths meet the criteria for organ donation.

One organ donor can save up to nine lives, with heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas and small intestine donation. Tissue donations can benefit dozens with corneas, skin, veins, heart valves, tendons, ligaments and bones, according to the American Transplant Foundation.

"Without this support, we wouldn't have nearly the reach," McDonald said, adding that 80 percent of Utahns age 16 and older are already registered as organ donors, according to numbers from the 2010 U.S. Census.

Donors can register at any age, though, they must be 18 for that decision to be honored without parental approval. Many Utahns register with application for a driver's license.

And, just as it was with Wheatley, many want to do even more to help.

"Everybody can do something a little different," McDonald said.

For more information, or to get involved, visit yesutah.org.