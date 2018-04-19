Is too much publicity a bad thing? The whole country knew of the Parkland shooting the day that it happened through social media and the news. After many other shooting events, the news made it possible for "copy cats" and started a ripple effect.

What I mean by that is this: When someone that is mentally unstable watches the news and views these shootings, that individual then starts to believe it is a good idea to do it themselves. Now, I am not saying to completely get rid of the news. It is very important that people stay informed. However, I believe we need to focus on better things, subjects and ideas that will make a difference to unite our country.

Please, news on the television and news on the paper, make it a habit to add more good to your daily news.

Kylie Perkins

Enterprise